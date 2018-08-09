Brit and Canadian VFX firm Cinesite, whose recent credits include Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Avengers: Infinity War, has reached an agreement to acquire leading German VFX and animation outfit Trixter.

Regulatory and legal work is still to be completed on the deal. Financials were not disclosed.

According to Cinesite, existing senior Trixter management team will continue to lead the business in Germany and the Trixter brand will continue. The division will report to Cinesite’s Group CEO Antony Hunt.

Founded 20 years ago by Simone Kraus Townsend and Michael Coldewey, Trixter has capacity for 220 professionals in Munich and Berlin. It is a regular collaborator with Marvel Studios on movies including Iron Man and Black Panther. Other credits include Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Fate Of The Furious, Netflix’s Lost In Space and ACM’s The Walking Dead.

Earlier this year Cinesite secured a $70M financial facility through asset manager Pemberton Capital. Recent VFX credits include Ant Man & The Wasp, Skyscraper, Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and HBO’s Game Of Thrones with upcoming titles including Lionsgate’s Robin Hood, Mary Poppins Returns for Disney and Fastastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindewald.

Cinesite group CEO Antony Hunt said, “The Trixter team has a fantastic reputation for producing high quality concept art, character design alongside complex VFX and feature animation. In partnering with Trixter, we are executing our strategic objective of enhancing our market position in both visual effects and animation and getting the benefit of an amazing creative team of people in Munich and Berlin.

“The skills transfer, technology collaboration, shared resources and approaches across our international studios brings benefits to all our teams and the quality of the work they create. This is borne out by the success of the Cinesite group, which has continued to grow its market share and has seen its revenue increase 40% year on year since 2014.”

“I am incredibly proud of our people and the business and brand equity we have all built,” added Christian Sommer, CEO, Trixter. “By joining forces withCinesite we will benefit from both their global infrastructure and a broader range of clients to further strengthen our position in the international market.”

In 2015 Cinesite acquired Vancouver-based VFX studio Image Engine Design and in 2017 the growing firm picked up Nitrogen Studios, which it renamed Cinesite Vancouver. The company is headquartered in London with studios in Montreal and Vancouver with capacity for more than 1,300 technicians.