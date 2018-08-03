Ava Duvernay’s Central Park Five Netflix drama series is rounding out its cast with a powerful female lineup. Niecy Nash (Claws), Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico), Kylie Bunbury (Game Night, Pitch), Marsha Stephanie Blake (Crown Heights) and Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time) have joined the limited series in supporting roles.

Based on a true story that gripped the country, the limited series will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The four episode limited series will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. The series will span from the spring of 1989, when each were first questioned about the incident, to 2014 when they were exonerated and a settlement was reached with the city of New York. The limited series will be released on Netflix on 2019.

Courtesy of Netflix

Nash will play Delores Wise, mother of Korey Wise; Ellis will play Sharone Salaam, mother of Yusef Salaam; Bunbury is Angie Richardson, sister of Kevin Richardson; Blake will play Linda McCray, mother of Antron McCray; Reid will play Lisa, a friend of Korey Wise.

The five join previously announced Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome and Jovan Adepo. DuVernay will write and direct the four-episode narrative series. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media, Oprah Winfrey/Harpo Films, Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions and DuVernay will executive produce.

Nash stars in TNT drama Claws. Her other credits include Scream Queens, Reno 911 and Getting On. She’s repped by WME, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Former Pitch star Bunbury was the lead in ABC’s Get Christie Love pilot and also appeared on CBS‘ Under the Dome. She recently starred in feature Game Night. Bunbury is repped by ICM, Principal Entertainment, and attorney Cheryl Snow.

Quantico alum Ellis recently recurred as Darby on Designated Survivor. She’ll also be seen in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and in the film If Beale Street Could Talk. She is repped by ICM and TMT Entertainment Group, Inc.

Blake’s credits include Getting On, Orange Is the New Black, Chicago PD, The Good Wife and The Blacklist among others. She is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency.

Reid recently starred in the feature adaptation of the DuVernay-directed A Wrinkle in Time. She is repped by CAA, Management 360, and attorney Fred Toczek.