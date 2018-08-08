EXCLUSIVE: Authentic Talent and Literary Management is absorbing Magnet Management, with the Hollywood companies to join forces officially next month under the Authentic banner. As part of the deal, Magnet’s co-founders Zach Tann, Jennie Frankel Frisbie and Bob Sobhani will take on oversight of Authentic’s literary division, joined by their Magnet cohorts Chris Mills, Mitch Solomon and Chris Emerson. The entire Magnet team is making the move.

They join Authentic’s team of more than 35 managers and execs in the Brooklyn and Los Angeles offices and and bring into the fold screenwriter, producer and director clients including Brett Conrad (Yellowstone, The Killing), Christian Taylor (Luke Cage), Craig Titley (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Elliott Owen (King Julien), Jacque Cofer (Superior Donuts), Jeff Davis (Criminal Minds, Teen Wolf), Julie Durk (Grace and Frankie), Sal Calleros (The Good Doctor, Snowfall, Sneaky Pete), Steven D. Binder (NCIS), Tamara Jaron (Elementary) and Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical, Ferdinand) among others.

The move will give Magnet’s clients access to Authentic’s now-bolstered film, TV, theater, digital and philanthropic departments.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the Magnet team joining our company,” Authentic founder Jon Rubinstein said. “They are a perfect fit for our collaborative culture, with their unwavering passion for their artists, commitment to growth, and their desire to make a real difference. Working with the Magnet team provides incredible opportunities for our clients, particularly as we continue to build on our combined successes in packaging and production.”

Said Frankel Frisbie, Tann and Sobhani: “We are thrilled to have come across a group of peers in Authentic who share a philosophy and vision identical to our own. Our team is incredibly excited to begin this new chapter, and look forward to the new partnerships and opportunities we will create with our Authentic colleagues and clients.”

Authentic, which produced Vera Farmiga’s 2011 Sundance pic Higher Ground, has production credits including Chris DiStefano’s half-hour pilot at CBS, specials for Comedy Central, and series including MSG Networks’ Four Courses With JB Smoove and Fusion’s docuseries Shade: Queens of NYC.