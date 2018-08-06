Critically praised Australian series Safe Harbour is set to make its U.S. debut on Hulu. As part of a deal with NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution, the four-part event drama will debut August 24 on Hulu.

Safe Harbour tells the story of five Australians on a yachting holiday from Darwin to Indonesia, whose idyllic vacation takes a disastrous turn when they come across a broken-down fishing boat, full of desperate asylum seekers. The Australians decide to help, towing the refugees, but when they wake the next morning the fishing boat is gone. Five years later they meet some of the refugees again and learn the truth. Someone cut the rope between the two boats and, as a result, seven people died when the fishing boat sank. The revelation drives a wedge of mistrust between the Australians, as they grapple with protecting themselves and doing the right thing. The refugees struggle with their desire for justice and, possibly, revenge. As each group struggles to find the truth and old secrets come to light, one question hangs over it all – who cut the rope?

The ensemble cast includes Phoebe Tonkin (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Joel Jackson (Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, Deadline Gallipoli), Ewen Leslie (Rake, Janet King), Leeanna Walsman (Seven Types of Ambiguity, Cleverman), Jacqueline McKenzie (The 4400, The Water Diviner), Hazem Shammas (Underbelly), Nicole Chamoun (Kick) and Robert Rabiah (Tomorrow When the War Began).

Safe Harbour is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures with major production funding from Screen Australia, in association with Screen Queensland. Debbie Lee (The Heights, Mustangs FC), Sue Masters (The Family Law, Deep Water) and Belinda Chayko (Barracuda, Secret City) are Executive Producers. Chayco also serves as writer, alongside Matt Cameron (Sunshine, Secret City) and Phil Enchelmaier (Jar Dwellers). Glendyn Ivin (Seven Types of Ambiguity, Hunters) is director. NBCUniversal is handling international sales.

You can watch a trailer below.