EARLY SUNDAY AM UPDATE: Warner Bros./China Gravity’s co-production The Meg is swimming in with an opening of $44.5M at 4,118 theaters per Warner Bros. — the second widest August release after Suicide Squad (4,255 locations). Rival studios also sees the 3-day around that number as well.

This is to be commended. Tracking, the industry nor Warner Bros. ever thought that another shark movie had the potential to open at this level which one studio insider heralded as “the largest live action shark movie opening ever at the box office” (that’s true, while the legendary Jaws franchise was released at a significantly smaller run of theaters back in the ’80s, the last notable shark opening at the B.O. was Warner’s own Deep Blue Sea at $19.1M). Meg rallies for several reasons: It’s a popcorn movie that arrives at a time when the audience is underserved at this point in the summer, plus the pic’s campaign sold how hysterical the movie was. Audiences went in, and left pleased. Among talent records: Meg is director Jon Turteltaub’s second-biggest opening after National Treasure: Book of Secrets ($44.7M) and for Jason Statham, it’s his best opening solo debut outside of his ensemble plays Furious 7 ($147M) and Fate of the Furious ($98.7M).

Meg held fantastically well on Saturday with $16.3M, -1% from Friday’s $16.5M, which remember includes $4M of Thursday previews. Technically, Saturday is really +30% over Friday which means that Meg wasn’t frontloaded like a genre movie.

Given how high Warner’s has opened Meg here off a B+ CinemaScore, they can certainly get the movie past $100M stateside. The grade carries a 3.2 multiple which puts Meg at around $144M, but Warrners has propelled these cinematic Asian exports like Pacific Rim ($37.2M opening, $101.8M domestic) and Rampage ($35.7M, with a domestic that we’re told will ultimately cross $100M). This bodes quite well for this year’s August box office which collapsed last year delivering a 20-year low of around $657.7M. Those under 18 (15% on CinemaScore) loved the movie the most with an A-. 52% males and 48% females gave it a B+ with those over 25 giving it a B.

Profitability is a whole other topic when it comes to Meg and we’ll assess that in the days to come. Warners says this Sino-Foreign co-production cost $130M net, we’ve heard from people who have knowledge of the production cost that it’s $178M. The latter number isn’t out of the realm for what these types of Chinese co-productions cost, read The Great Wall ($150M), Warcraft ($160M), etc. We examined in our last post how global profit lies around $400M at this early point (we’ll keep reassessing), and what this Sino-Foreign co-production means to Hollywood at a time when President Donald Trump has escalated a trade war with the PRC. The upside is that Warners is getting 43% of the China box office back because it’s a Sino co prod versus the regular 25%-27% which comes with a standard Hollywood export to the country.

Sony

We’ll have more updates for you later, and studios have yet to report, but among the new stuff, Sony’s Slender Man is coming in at $11.3M at 2,358 in fourth place which isn’t scary enough to keep moviegoers. The movie received a D- CinemaScore. On CinemaScore, 56% females turned out for this PG-13 while males repped 44%. Both sexes gave it a D-. But there were a lot of F’s mixed in the CinemaScore reporter card including 18-24 demo (30%), 25-34 (13%), 25+ (26%), and 50+ (3%).

Focus Features

Focus Features’ BlacKkKlansman improved over the weekend with FSS of $10.8M at 1,512 after a Saturday that was $4.1M, +14% over Friday’s $3.6M. BlacKkKlansman‘s 3-day bests the debuts of The Birth of a Nation ($7M) and Detroit‘s second weekend wide break in 3K theaters ($7.1M). CinemaScore crowds gave the Spike Lee movie an A- CinemaScore with PostTrak crowds saying that the pic has a great 67% definite recommend and 85% overall positive score. The 50+ CinemaScore crowd at 38% gave this movie an A along with the 77% over 25. Males at 51% graded BlacKkKlansman an A-, while females at 49% gave it an A.

Another win for Focus Features this weekend: Its Mr. Rogers doc Won’t You Be My Neighbor? crossed $21.69M, becoming the No. 12 documentary of all-time passing Bowling for Columbine.

Social Media convo per RelishMix: “This latest effort from Spike Lee definitely has sparked some very intense and controversial online discussion. There are fans of independent film, the #BlackLivesMatter movement, Lee and cast members like Topher Grace and Adam Driver – and they’re shouting that they’ll be coming out this weekend. There are also folks that are dismissive of these kinds of controversial films, who hold more conservative viewpoints, and feel their cinema dollar is better spent elsewhere.”

LD Entertainment’s comedy Dog Days went to the dogs despite winning over Wednesday night crowds with an A- CinemaScore. The $10M-budgeted pic had box office scraps of $2.6M over three days and $3.6M over 2,442. RelishMix said there weren’t any notable social media efforts to push Dog Days though the cast such as Vanessa Hudgens (51.3M followers), Nina Dobrev (28.7M) and Eva Longoria (18.3M) were. In regards to the chatter, RelishMix saw that, “Moviegoers don’t care who’s on the poster, if it’s about dogs they’re just not going to see it. They find comedies involving pets cheesy and they don’t find the humor that pet owners do.”

