“It’s a rough world out there. That’s why you need your family.” Neflix has released the first trailer for season 2 of its critically praised series Atypical.

In Season 2, Sam (Keir Gilchrist) is faced with looking at life post high school as he begins to think about college as his fellow family members grapple with their own life changes. His sister Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) begins her own challenging journey at a new school where she feels she clearly does not fit in.

Atpical is a coming of age story that follows Sam (Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum as he searches for love and independence. Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa, who is on her own journey of self-discovery. Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug. Brigette Lundy-Paine (Margot vs Lily, The Glass Castle) plays Sam’s sister, Casey, and Amy Okuda (How to Get Away with Murder) plays a therapist, Julia.

Additional cast includes Nik Dodani (Alex Strangelove) who plays Sam’s best friend, Zahid, and Jenna Boyd plays Paige, Sam’s on again, off again girlfriend.

Netflix also released Season 2 key art (below) with the tagline “Every family is” Atypical.

Season 2 premieres September 7 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.