Netflix revealed today on social media that its critically acclaimed series Atypical will return for season 2 on September 7. The internet TV network also released first look images, along with a video date announcement.

Atypical is a coming of age story that follows Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the central theme: what does it really mean to be normal? Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa, who is on her own journey of self-discovery. Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug. Brigette Lundy-Paine (Margot vs Lily, The Glass Castle) plays Sam’s sister, Casey, and Amy Okuda (How to Get Away with Murder) plays a therapist, Julia.

Additional cast includes Nik Dodani (Alex Strangelove) who plays Sam’s best friend, Zahid, and Jenna Boyd plays Paige, Sam’s on again, off again girlfriend.

You can watch the video date announcement and see first-look photos below.

Netflix