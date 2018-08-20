Management and production company Artists First has elevated Tucker Voorhees to partner. Voorhees, has been with the company, formerly Principato Young Entertainment, for over a decade.

Voorhees’ clients include actors, writers and directors including Matt Walsh (Veep), Rhys Darby (Wrecked), Jon Daly (I’m Dying Up Here), Johnny Pemberton (I Feel Bad), Jason Woliner (Eagleheart), Colton Dunn (Superstore), Streeter Seidel (Saturday Night Live) and Nelson Franklin (Veep). Previously, he produced MTV’s cult classic sketch show Human Giant and Spike TV’s Players. He currently executive produces PopTV’s Hot Date.

“Tucker embodies the culture of Artists First and is someone who cares deeply about the organization and we welcome him in helping us guide the company into our next evolution of growth,” said Artist First Partners, led by CEO and President Peter Principato, in a statement.

Artists First currently has 21 managers with offices in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. Clients include Jordan Peele, Kenya Barris, John M. Chu, Tiffany Haddish, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, Will Arnett, Ike Barinholtz, Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Judy Greer, and Ed Helms.

They currently have blackish, The Last O.G., grownish, The Gong Show and Hot Date on the air and have produced features Including Central Intelligence, A Futile & Stupid Gesture, Keanu, Bullethead and others.