EXCLUSIVE: Ava DuVernay announced Tuesday that her film collective Array Releasing has acquired their 19th feature with Vaya. The South African coming-of-age drama from Nigerian filmmaker Akin Omotoso is set for a national screening tour as well as a Nov. 1 debut on Netflix.

Array

Array has acquired distribution rights in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand territories.

Vaya, which made its world premiere in 2016 at the Toronto International Film Festival, weaves together a trio stories of the innocence lost by three young South Africans who journey away from their rural homes on a train bound for Johannesburg. The film culminates in an explosive moment based on real accounts. Vaya marks the fourth feature film for Omotoso and his first collaboration with first-time feature cinematographer Kabelo Thathe.

Akin Omotoso Array

“Through Vaya, actor turned director Akin Omotoso centers on South Africa’s diverse communities to explore the universal experiences related to coming of age,” explained Array’s Vice President Tilane Jones. “We’re excited to add this vibrant work to Array’s catalog and we look forward to sharing its message of hope in the face of adversity with an international audience.”

The deal was negotiated by Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano on behalf of Array as well as Christina Campagnola of APA Agency for the filmmaker.