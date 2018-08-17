Four-time Grammy nominee Ariana Grande delivered an emotional tribute to her idol, Aretha Franklin, on Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 25-year-old Grande was at the show to promote her fourth studio album, Sweetener, out today. She arrived at the Tonight Show expecting to merely participate in a comedy sketch. But she was then asked to sing a song with backing by house band The Roots as a tribute to Franklin.

After the performance, one report indicated Grande became emotionally overcome backstage.

Earlier, Grande posted a touching photo on Twitter of herself with the Queen of Soul.