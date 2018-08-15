James Corden is continuing his affinity for late-night singing fun with his homage to Titanic. In under six minutes, he and pop star Ariana Grande belted out 13 songs to tell the classic love story of Jack and Rose.

Dressed in early 20th century, old-timey garb, you would expect the duo to sing some Titanic-esque songs, but instead, they sang a mix of contemporary tunes and classics. They started with some good ol’ fashioned yacht rock with Styx’s “Come Sail Away” and then straight into the Hall & Oates fave “Rich Girl”.

From there we started to see recognizable scenes from the movie which included the signature front-of-ship “I’m flying Jack!” embrace appropriately set to the tune of the Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly” and the “paint me like one of your French girls Jack” scene set to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

And of course, when they hit the iceberg they gave us a taste of Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” and it all culminated with Grande serving us some serious Celine Dion with “My Heart Will Go On.”

Watch the full video above.