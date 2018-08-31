Ariana Grande is heading back to the BBC – just over a year after headlining the One Love concert paying tribute to those that lost their lives in the Manchester Arena bombing.

The pop star, fresh from her engagement to Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, is front Ariana Grande At the BBC, presented by The Jump host Davina McCall.

The special will see the singer perform new material from her recent album Sweetener, as well as some of her biggest hits, accompanied by an all-female orchestra. Recorded in front of a live studio audience, the special will also see Grande talk to McCall about her career, music and life.

Ariana Grande At The BBC is produced by Livewire Pictures, the Hat Trick-backed production company run by former BBC exec Guy Freeman. It is executive produced by Anouk Fontaine and was commissioned by Jan Younghusband, Head of Commissioning, Music Television and Charlotte Moore, Director of Content, BBC Television.

McCall said, “Since I’ve been asked to do this show… I have been worried that someone is going to call up and tell me they’ve made a mistake and chosen the wrong presenter, because this seems just too good to be true. Ariana Grande is such an incredible talent. She’s very funny and incredibly kind and has achieved so much already in her career. I’m really excited about talking to her and, of course, hearing some of her amazing music.”

Younghusband added, “We are so delighted to have Ariana back on the BBC, she is an outstanding new talent so loved by audiences in the UK.”

Freeman said, “Ariana Grande is a standout international artist of her generation and we’re delighted to be working with her to create a bespoke show for BBC One, including some very special orchestral performance moments.”