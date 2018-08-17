Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul who passed away Thursday from pancreatic cancer, will have a public memorial viewing Aug. 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History in Detroit, followed by an Aug. 31 funeral.

The public viewing will be open from 9 AM to 9 PM daily. The private funeral is open only to family members and invited guests. Interment will be at Detroit’s Woodlawn Cemetery following the private funeral at Greater Grace Temple, according to her family.

The Greater Grace Temple, which has a 4,000-person capacity, has been the location of funerals for such notables as civil rights leader Rosa Parks and the Four Tops singer Levi Stubbs.