ABC’s 20/20 will air a special one-hour edition tonight honoring the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin using never-before-seen tour footage and an interview with the director of an upcoming Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson.

Aretha: Soul, Song, R E S P E C T will feature footage from the ABC News archives, including Diane Sawyer’s 2000 profile that included a trip with Franklin to her Detroit hometown. Also in the special will be interviews with biopic director Harvey Mason Jr. and The Blues Brothers director John Landis.

Aretha: Soul, Song, R E S P E C T airs tonight at 8/7c pm on ABC.

Other tributes to the Queen of Soul, who died this morning of pancreatic cancer, include:

OWN’s re-airing this Saturday of a 1999 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show. In addition to discussing her then-new autobiography Aretha: From These Roots, Franklin performs “Think,” “Respect,” “We Need Power” and a medley of songs in honor of her father. Remembering Aretha Franklin: The Oprah Interview airs Saturday, 8:00 pm ET/PT on OWN;

BET Her;

across four channels today. Originally scheduled programming is being preempted in various blocks on BET Soul, BET Jams, BET Hip Hop and BET Her; SiriusXM today is honoring Franklin with tributes on its channels Soul Town, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio, SiriusXM VOLUME, Heart & Soul, 60s on 6, 70s on 7 and 80s on 8.

