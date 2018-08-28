Fans, friends and family are ready paying their final respects this week to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul who died August 16 at 76.

The Associated Press will livestream her invite-only funeral service Friday starting at 10 AM ET, with news outlets around the globe expected to pick up the coverage. Local Detroit TV stations will have live coverage, and CNN and Fox News have said they will air portions of the service from the Motor City’s Greater Grace Temple, the same church where Franklin sang at Rosa Parks’ funeral in 2005.

The lineup of performers will include Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Hudson — both also sang at Michael Jackson’s funeral in 2009 — along with Chaka Khan, Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday, Fantasia, a number of gospel singers and Franklin’s son Edward.

RelatedStevie Wonder Remembers His Final Words To A Dying Aretha Franklin

Charles Dharapak/Shutterstock

Among the speakers confirmed are former presidents Barack Obama — who famously teared up while watching her perform at the Kennedy Center Honors induction — and Bill Clinton, Clive Davis, Smokey Robinson and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

A public concert is set for Thursday at the Chene Park Amphitheatre, with scheduled performers including Isley, Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, and Karen Clark-Sheard.

Franklin’s body is lying in repose today and Wednesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit, with public viewings available both days, and she will be entombed alongside family members at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.