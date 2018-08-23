Code Black alumna Moon Bloodgood has departed Are You Sleeping, the upcoming Apple thriller drama series starring Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan. The project is produced by the scripted drama venture of Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine..

Bloodgood played the series regular role of Cath Min, Poppy’s (Spencer) best friend, in the first four episodes of the show, which have been filmed. The series is going on a planned hiatus tomorrow, and the time off will be used to retool and recast the role. The crew is expected to return after Labor Day to begin prep work on the remaining episodes. It is unclear whether the writers will need extra time to work on the Cath character. The scenes featuring her will be reshot.

Like is the case with most recastings, I hear there is no other major reason for Bloodgood’s departure beyond the fact that things just didn’t work out with her in this specific role.

Are You Sleeping, created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman based on the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber, provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Spencer stars as Poppy Parnell, a relentless investigative reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades-old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast.

Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood and Ron Cephas Jones also co-star in Are You Sleeping, whosepremiere episode was directed by Anna Foerster.

Bloodgood recently co-starred on the CBS medical drama Code Black, which is mulling a possible comeback. Before that, she played the female lead opposite Noah Wyle on the hit TNT series Falling Skies.