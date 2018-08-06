Apple has removed five of six Infowars podcasts from its iTunes and Podcast apps for violating its hate speech guidelines. Those taken down include War Room and The Alex Jones Show daily podcast. In addition, and Spotify have deleted more of Jones’ content, after removing some content last week.

“Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to Buzzfeed News, which first reported the removal. “Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”

Facebook confirmed Monday that it removed four pages promoting the controversial conspiracy theorist and his content. They are The Alex Jones Channel Page, The Alex Jones Page, the Infowars Nightly News Page and the Infowars Page. The pages were removed “for glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies,” Facebook said in a release.

Last week, Facebook removed four of Jones’ videos from the platform for offensive content, and suspended InfoWars founder Jones from the social media site for 30 days for violating Facebook’s policies against bullying and hate speech.

Spotify on Monday confirmed it has removed all episodes of The Alex Jones Show, after taking down some selected episodes last week. Spotify’s hate content policy prohibits anything that “expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics,” according to the company. The policy warns that repeat offenders will be removed from the platform.

Last week, YouTube also took action against Jones, banning InfoWars from its live-streaming platform for three months. It was followed by podcast app Stitcher, which removed specific episodes of Jones’ audio show, citing hateful content policies.