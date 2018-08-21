In a competitive situation, Apple has landed the rights to Nathaniel Rich’s 70-page New York Times Magazine story “Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change” and his upcoming book based on same for TV series development.

Anonymous Content will produce the project, with Rich and Anonymous CEO Steven Golin (Spotlight) serving as executive producers.

In “Losing Earth,” Rich tells story of a small group of American scientists, activists, and politicians who, between 1979 and 1989, tried to save the world from the ravages of climate change before it was too late. The piece occupied an entire special August 1 issue of the New York Times Magazine. Produced with the support of the Pulitzer Center, “Losing Earth” is based on more than 18 months of original reporting, well over a hundred interviews, and thousands of archival documents, many previously unknown, from government and industry sources. In recounting the story of the decisive decade when humankind first gained a broad understanding of global warming, “Losing Earth” raises difficult questions about human nature and the moral dimensions of climate change.

A book based on “Losing Earth,” with a significantly expanded narrative and a broader discussion of the current and future state of the climate crisis, will be published by MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux in 2019; a special edition for young readers will follow.

Rich, a writer-at-large at the New York Times Magazine, is the author of the novels King Zeno, Odds Against Tomorrow, and The Mayor’s Tongue, each a New York Times Editors’ Choice. He is a regular contributor to the Atlantic and the New York Review of Books. Rich is repped by Elyse Cheney at The Cheney Agency.