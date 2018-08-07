In a competitive situation, Apple has landed the rights to Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel Pachinko to develop as an international drama series, Deadline has learned.

Produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, the potential series is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (The Terror, The Whispers), who will also serve as showrunner, and executive produced by Min Jin Lee.

Pachinko chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Epic in scope, the story begins with a forbidden romance and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America.

The critically praised Pachinko, released in February 2017 by Grand Central Publishing, was named by The New York Times as one of the 10 Best Books of 2017 and was a finalist for the National Book Award for fiction.