The Witch breakout star Anya Taylor-Joy, Dean-Charles Chapman (Game Of Thrones), Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders), and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Sing Street) have been tapped as the leads in Here Are The Young Men, a film adaptation based on Rob Doyle’s Irish novel of the same name. The pic is written and being directed by filmmaker Eoin C. Macken.

The film takes place in 2003 where, in one last summer of adolescence, an aimless teenager named Matthew (Chapman), is pulled into a world of nihilistic toxic masculinity by his charismatic friend Kearney (Cole). Matthew yearns after his childhood sweetheart Jen (Taylor-Joy), an independent girl on her own trajectory, whilst their precocious friend Rez (Walsh-Peelo), starts to succumb to paranoia.

Lola Petticrew and Conleth Hill are set to co-star in the feature, which begins shooting this month.

Producers are TYM Production’s Richard Bolger and Union Entertainment Group’s Noah Haeussner, with Edwina Casey co-producing. Paul W.S. Anderson, Andrew Davies Gans, Conor Barry and Michael Raimondi are serving as executive producers.

Taylor-Joy’s upcoming projects include X-Men film The New Mutants and M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass. Chapman played Tommen Baratheon on GOT and currently recurs on AMC’s Into the Badlands. In addition to the BBC series Peaky Blinders, Cole also stars on the TNT drama Animal Kingdom. Walsh-Peelo plays Alfred the Great in the fifth season of History’s Vikings.

Macken, one of the stars of Syfy's upcoming series adaptation of George R. R. Martin's Nightflyers, also recently wrote, directed, and starred in his latest film Leopard, with Jack Reynor and Tom Hopper.