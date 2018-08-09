Anthony Carbone (Fear Factor) and veteran development exec Tim Sullivan have signed a multi-year overall deal at Sony Pictures Television. Under the pact, the duo will develop unscripted series for broadcast, cable and streaming services via their newly formed production banner Gang of Wolves.

“Anthony and Tim have stellar reputations,” said Holly Jacobs, EVP Reality & Syndication Programming, Sony Pictures Television. “Joining forces with them in their newly formed production company felt like a very smart bet. We’re excited for this next chapter.”

Carbone is an Emmy-winning producer and showrunner, most recently wrapping 33 episodes of the rebooted Fear Factor for MTV. His credits also include Fox’s American Grit, TBS’s King of the Nerds and TNT’s Wake Up Call among others.

Sullivan is a longtime development executive, most recently having run unscripted programming for the Fullscreen SVOD platform. Prior to that he held development roles with companies such as CORE Media Group, Zodiak Media and Magical Elves, working across many programs both in broadcast and cable.

Sullivan and Carbone are repped by WME.