Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp buzzed into China this weekend, winging to a $68M start there. The 4th best MCU opening ever in the market is also the 3rd highest of the year for a Hollywood movie in China. It zaps the worldwide AM&TW total up to $544.1M, and the international box office cume to $332.6M with Japan still to come.

Including China and 27 other offshore markets, the full weekend was $71.2M. The critters this frame overtook the unadjusted global tally of the first film and are running 35% above it overseas.

The China debut on the Paul Rudd sequel came in 66% ahead of the first Ant-Man and included $7.2M from IMAX, making it the best August weekend launch ever for the format there.

Ti Gong Also in China, Warner Bros/Gravity Pictures’ The Meg clenched super midweeks, ranking No. 1 Monday-Thursday. Over the weekend, however, the shark jumped aside and landed No. 3 behind the Marvel insects and new local entry Big Brother, starring Donnie Yen. The Meg‘s cume in China is $143M a few days before Mission: Impossible – Fallout jumps into the market.

The Meg continues to show its teeth outside China, too, crossing both the $300M overseas and $400M worldwide milestones this session. The weekend was worth $32.7M in 65 markets including No. 1 openings in 9 out of 10 new hubs and maintaining No. 1 in 17 holdover markets. The sci-fi shark has also taken over from Rampage’s sci-fi ape to become the top WB title of 2018 across Latin America.

Warner Bros Pictures Elsewhere, Warner Bros’ Crazy Rich Asians hit its first South East Asian markets. The domestic juggernaut grossed $6M in 18 markets including seeing records in Singapore and Malaysia where it had the biggest openings ever for a romantic comedy. The film is set in Singapore and was shot there. Some local backlash in recent weeks over representation appears not to have dented the debut.

Also, Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 has now cumed $1.141B worldwide to move into the 19th slot on the all-time chart. In the UK it is the 2nd biggest animated release ever.

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

Huaxia/Disney In its 8th weekend, Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp swooped into China, not the last of its offshore markets in what has been a staggered release, but certainly the biggest for the size-morphers. A $68M start in the Middle Kingdom makes the Peyton Reed-helmed sequel the 4th best bow for an MCU title in the market. It’s also the 3rd best of 2018 for a non-local pic. The full weekend was $71.2M in 28 markets for an international cume of $332.6M and a global haul of $544.1M.

Douban is giving Ant-Man a 7.2 and he has a little bit of time to stretch his legs in China, but Mission: Impossible – Fallout is hot on his tail debuting this coming Friday. The opening was 66% bigger than the previous Ant-Man standalone and brought with it $7.2M from IMAX for the best August start of a movie in the format in the market.

Holds elsewhere continued to be solid, including in Germany (-15%), Poland (-32%), Italy (-36%), the UK (-42%) and France (-43%).

The Top 5 hubs to date are now China ($68M), Korea ($42.4M), the UK ($19.8M), Mexico ($15M) and Australia ($14.6M).

Next weekend opens Japan.

THE MEG

Warner Bros. The prehistoric shark keeps on swimming past milestones as The Meg crosses $300M offshore and $400M worldwide. Warner Bros/Gravity Pictures’ U.S.-China co-production added $32.7M in 65 markets this session, playing on about 16K screens. The overseas cume is $303.3M for $408.6M global. The Meg is still to take a bite out of Japan on September 7.

There were 10 openings in the frame with No. 1s in nine of them while 17 markets held at No. 1. In Latin America, the shark jumped the ape to take over from Rampage as WB’s biggest movie of 2018 (individually, it is WB’s best of 2018 in Brazil).

France was the big new entry with $4.5M from 550K admissions on 428 screens. A dominant No. 1, the summer popcorn pic came in ahead of nearly all comps including 40% over San Andreas and more than double Geostorm and Rampage.

Following a powerful week that saw The Meg take the top spot at China turnstiles from Monday-Thursday, the Jason Statham-starrer added $7M on 4,450 screens and ended the session there at No. 3. The cume to date is $143M which clamps The Meg’s jaws around the No. 11 spot for the year so far.

A $17M cume in Mexico makes Meg the big kahuna of 2018 for WB. The UK is the next best hub at $15.3M. Russia ($11.9M) and Spain ($8.4M) round out the Top 5.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION

Sony Also crossing another milestone, Sony’s HT3 sailed past the $300M international buoy with $301.8M through Sunday. Global is now $460.4M on the Genndy Tartakovsky-helmed threequel. In the current weekend, the Drac Pack picked up $17.8M from 15,600 screens in 62 markets.

Italy boarded the party boat with a solid $5.8M, on par with HT2. In China, where HT3 bowed last weekend, its got competition from Ant-Man and some local fare, along with the seafaring Meg, but has handily topped the previous installment from 2015.

Mexico leads all play at $26.5M followed by China ($26.2M), the UK ($20.4M), Brazil ($19.1M) and Russia ($18.8M).

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT

Paramount As Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout gets ready to parachute into China (with an assist from Alibaba Pictures), the international cume through Sunday is $344.8M for $538.7M worldwide. Unmasking another $13M in 61 markets this session, the movie had a 38% holdover drop. For the same markets, Fallout is running 17% ahead of Rogue Nation.

Highlights of the session include France which, in its 4th weekend, added $1.9M at 930 for a 33% dip and a $22M cume. Slow-burn Japan is keeping the fuse lit with a $35.4M total to date off of a 38% weekend drop. Germany slid just 10% for a $12.3M total to date after four frames. And the UK after five sessions has grossed $28.1M (-37% week-on-week). Other major cumes include Australia at $12.2M, Brazil at $11.4M and the Netherlands with $6.1M.

Before China on August 31, Fallout jumps into Italy on August 29.

