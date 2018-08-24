Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp has swooped into China with a sizable opening for the size-morphing characters. The early estimates out of the Middle Kingdom see a Friday launch of $23 million-$24 million, which includes Thursday midnights. With the global cume at $471.5M through Thursday, the China addition brings it within a tick of $500M worldwide.

The PROC figures place the Paul Rudd sequel as the fourth best Marvel Cinematic Universe debut day of all time in China. It lands behind Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War. This weekend should see the Peyton Reed-helmed film buzz the $70M range in the market. At current rates, the first movie from 2015 opened at about $40M there.

At the international box office, AM&TW has grossed $261.8M through Thursday. It will handily pass $300M offshore this weekend and is currently tracking 29% ahead of the first film in like-for-likes and at today’s rates (this excludes the China Friday). Japan is still to release on August 31.

Again, excluding China for the moment, the top five markets through Thursday are Korea ($42.4M), the UK ($18.9M), Mexico ($15M), Australia ($14.6M) and France ($14.1M).