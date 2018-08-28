Former Teen Wolf star Tyler Hoechlin, Shameless alum Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson (Loaded) and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) have been cast opposite Katee Sackhoff in Another Life, Netflix’s sci-fi drama series, from Alias Grace producer Halfire Entertainment.

In addition, prolific TV director Omar Madha (Scorpion), has signed on to direct the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, which Netflix picked up last April.

Created by Aaron Martin (Slasher, Saving Hope, DeGrassi: The Next Generation), who also serves as showrunner, Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

Hoechlin plays Ian Yerxa, the former commander of The Salvare space explorations ship, who loses the post to Niko (Sackhoff).

Chatwin portrays Erik Wallace,’ part of the United States Interstellar Command, dedicated to finding intelligent life out in the universe and husband of Commander Niko Breckenridge (Sackhoff).

Anderson is William, a holographic interface of a sentient A.I. Neither a futuristic Tin Man, nor a robot who pines to be human, William is a new form of life with the knowledge of all humanity at his disposal.

Ludlow will play Cas Isakovic, Niko’s (Sackhoff) second-in-command and staunchest ally, filled with courage and moral conviction.

Selma Blair also recurs in the series.

Noreen Halpern executive produces for Halfire Entertainment.

Hoechlin, who starred as Derek Hale on Teen Wolf, plays Superman on the CW’s Supergirl. His feature credits include Bigger and Everybody Wants Some, and he’ll next be seen in Can You Keep A Secret? He’s repped by UTA, Management 360 and Morris Yorn.

Chatwin played Jimmy on seasons 3, 4 and 5 of Showtime’s Shameless. He also recurred as Jason Kellerman on Orphan Black. Chatwin is repped by UTA and Viewpoint.

Anderson’s credits include the role of Leon on Loaded, and key roles on Dr. Who and Trollied.

Ludlow was most recently seen as Arat on The Walking Dead. She appeared on the big screen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and will next be seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Mitchell Gossett at Industry and Gail Tassell at Tassell Talent Group.

Madha’s directing credits include series Scorpion, Turn, 24: Live Another Day, Person of Interest, The Blacklist and the pilot of Dick Wolf’s Law & Order: UK. He’s repped by UTA and The Gotham Group.