Netflix and CBC have picked up a third season of praised drama series Anne with an E from Northwood Entertainment. The new season is expected to begin production this winter for launch on Netflix and CBC later in 2019.

Inspired by the Canadian young adult novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery and created by Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad, Flesh & Bone), the coming-of-age story follows Anne (Amybeth McNulty), an outsider who, against all odds, fights for love, acceptance, and her place in the world. Producers say season 3 will continue to chart bold new territory, adding new characters and storylines while exploring themes of identity, prejudice, feminism, bullying, gender parity, diversity and empowerment through the lens of its fierce, starry-eyed, irrepressible 16-year-old protagonist.

The renewal comes on the heels of the U.S. and international debut of the series’ second season on Netflix in July, and just ahead of the Canadian premiere of season two on CBC, the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch on Sunday, September 23 at 7 PM (7:30 NT).

“We are thrilled to be able to announce a third season of Anne with an E before season two premieres in Canada,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Programming, CBC. “Anne with an E delivered a rich first season, drawing in both new and existing fans to the world of Avonlea. We have no doubt that Canadians will continue to fall in love with this beautiful and heartwarming series for seasons to come.”

“Through the storytelling of Anne with an E, the classic Canadian tale has transcended borders and found fans across our global membership,” said Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content for Netflix. “We are excited to continue our partnership with CBC and Northwood and bring the series back for a third season.”

”Our beloved Anne will be 16 years old when we return to this season full of romantic complications, bold adventures and dramatic discoveries,” said Moira Walley-Beckett, Showrunner. “I will explore important, contemporary themes that I hope will continue to resonate with, and inspire and uplift, our audience.”

“We’re super thrilled that this series has resonated in 190 countries,” said Miranda de Pencier, Executive Producer. “I’m also very proud that we make our show in Canada with a wonderfully talented group of artists – led by the brilliant Moira Walley-Beckett. The character of Anne gives people permission to be themselves because she is so resoundingly herself. There are so many walls being built and so much fear growing in the world right now and Anne offers us a reminder that it’s okay to stay positive, be kind, and to dream, no matter how tough life gets – which is inspiration we all need.”

de Pencier, Walley-Beckett, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen executive produce.