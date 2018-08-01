Welcome to Pine Grove! has added new residents. Emmy winning actors Ann-Margret (Going in Style, Bye, Bye Birdie), Lloyd (Going in Style, Back To The Future), Loretta Devine (The Carmichael Show, Crash), Jane Curtin (The Spy Who Dumped Me, Saturday Night Live) are joining Ellen Burstyn and James Caan in the Michael Lembeck-directed romantic comedy set in a retirement home.

Described as Mean Girls meets Golden Girls, the storyline centers on Helen (Burstyn), an independent widow who moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community and discovers it’s just like high school — full of cliques and flirtatious suitors. What she initially avoids leads her to exactly what she has been missing: new friendships and a chance at love again with newcomer Dan (Caan).

Janet (Curtin) is the self-appointed ruler of the Queen B’s who feels that Pine Grove is her own personal kingdom. Although a member of the clique, Sally (Devine), is a free spirit who bonds with Helen (Burstyn) and Margot (Ann-Margret) is a bombshell looking for husband number six. Joining the team is Arthur (Lloyd) a new resident loving the ladies’ attention.

Donald Martin penned the script from a story based by Astute FIlms’ Harrison Powell, who is producing the pic with Dominique Telson and Fred Bernstein. Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte will serve as executive producers on the project which will begin shooting later this summer.

Ann-Margret is repped by ICM and AM Productions & Management; Curtin by ICM;. Lloyd by Gersh and Andrew Freeman, Personal Management; Devine by Innovative and Essential Talent Management.