EXCLUSIVE: UK outfit SC Films has boarded international sales rights to animation My Father’s Secrets, which is being produced by the art director of Oscar-nominee Persepolis.

The hand-drawn animation is based on the graphic novel by Israeli author Michel Kichka and documents his father’s experience both during and after the Holocaust. It ends with father and son making a highly emotional visit to Auschwitz.

The English and French-language film, formerly known as Second Generation, is a France-Belgium-Luxembourg co-production with Je Suis Bien Content (April And The Extraordinary World), Left Field Ventures (Madame Bovery) and Bidibul (White Fang) producing. Marc Jousset of Je Suis Bien Content was artistic director on Persopolis, winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes.

Kichka is adapting his original material. Directors are Véra Belmont (Red Kiss) and Xavier Picard (Moomins On The Riviera). Delivery is expected by Q2, 2020. Le Pacte will distribute in France.

Animation specialist SC Films, which earlier this month launched a UK distribution label, will be talking to buyers about the new movie at the Toronto Film Festival.

Director Belmont said, “My Father’s Secrets is a film about memories of the Holocaust. About the memories of those who were the victims but more particularly the transference of these memories to their children. How will each of them react? How to overcome this past which is part of them yet at the same time is not their past? How to make a life where joy, laughter and pleasure have a place?”

Simon Crowe, CEO of SC Films added, “My Father’s Secrets is a powerful and heart-rending

story for all. It reflects the horrors of war, and yet also the amazing endurance of the human

spirit.”

SC Films’ slate includes White Fang and Charming, while upcoming pics include Pachamama, Marmaduke and The Dust Walker.