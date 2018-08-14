Animal Logic has launched Truant Pictures, a new production company that will act as a subsidiary of the successful Aussie animation outfit with a focus on live-action genre films for the Australian market. Truant will be headquartered at Animal Logic’s Sydney-based studios and also operate out of its Los Angeles offices alongside Animal Logic Entertainment. The plan is to develop and produce the films in collaboration with emerging and established Australian talent, to be produced wherever possible in Australia for a worldwide market.

It already has projects in development including The Haunting of Mary Todd with Zak Hilditch and Justin Monjo, Biohackers with Stephen McCallum and Michael Kratochvil, The Galvanist with Shayne Armstrong and S.P. Krause, and The Gooynboon with Jub Clerc. It now is looking to boost that slate.

Animal Logic’s animation credits include the LEGO movie franchise and this year’s Peter Rabbit. The news comes on the heels of the company in May joining forces with Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard to form a five-year partnership to co-produce and co-finance a slate of animated and hybrid family films.

“Animal Logic has had great success developing and producing four-quadrant, major-studio films in Australia,” CEO Zareh Nalbandian said in announcing the new company. “I am excited about expanding our focus through Truant Pictures to a new slate of genre projects with an incredibly talented pool of filmmakers down under.”

Nalbandian will produce Truant Pictures’ pics while Toby Nalbandian and Greg Schmidt will serve as VPs of Development and Production.