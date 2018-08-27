EXCLUSIVE: The Yogi Bear director and Total Recall VFX Special Achievement Oscar winner has boarded Cops and Robots, based on the script by Matteson Perry.

The project tells the story of old school cop Ian Williams, who is partnered with James Johnson, the world’s first android police officer. The two must learn to work together to prevent being replaced by newer models – Ian by younger cops and James by Deborah Walker, a 2.0 version superior to him in every way.

Eric Brevig’s career in the VFX arena as a supervisor, second unit director, and director has spanned over 25 titles including such movies as The Maze Runner, Men in Black, and The Day After Tomorrow, while earning VFX Oscar noms on 1991’s Hook and 2002’s Pearl Harbor. He has also directed or supervised photography for theme park attractions for the Wanda Movie Theme Park in Wuhan, China, and for Disney and Universal Studios theme parks around the world. 2008’s Journey to the Center of the Earth ($242M WW gross) marked Brevig’s feature directorial debut, followed by 2010’s Yogi Bear ($201.5M).

Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producing Cops and Robots. Perry is a two-time winner of the Moth GrandSlam storytelling championship and the host of the monthly Moth StorySlam in Los Angeles. His book, Available: A Memoir of Heartbreak, Hookups, Love and Brunch, published by Scribner in 2016, was a People Magazine “Pop Culture Pick of the Week,” and an ABC News “Must Read Summer Book for 2016.” His writing has also appeared in The New York Times, McSweeney’s, Cosmopolitan, and The Daily Beast.

“I am thrilled to be directing Cops and Robots for BCDF Pictures,” said Brevig. “Matteson Perry’s hilarious and topical script has it all—big laughs, big action sequences and very comical characters, and I am very excited to be bringing such a fun and entertaining story to the screen.”

BCDF has also enlisted the new start-up, Fiction Riot, as a partner to develop mobile content for the film early next year.

Brevig is repped by Gersh and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown. Perry is repped by UTA. BCDF is repped by Sheri Jeffrey at Hogan Lovells.