Sherlock’s Andrew Scott is joining the cast of season two of BBC and Amazon comedy Fleabag as filming gets under way.

The UK broadcaster and the U.S. SVOD service renewed the series for another run after the breakout success of the first season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s dark comedy. Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Jenny Rainsford and Hugh Skinner all return.

Since the launch of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge’s star has increased with a role in Solo: A Star Wars Story and the breakout success of BBC America original Killing Eve.

The show is produced by Two Brothers Pictures and DryWrite and sold globally by All3Media International. Written by Waller-Bridge and directed by Harry Bradbeer, the show will air in 2019 and is exec produced by Waller-Bridge, Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson and Jack and Harry Williams.

Waller-Bridge said: “I can’t believe they let me do this again. I’m so happy to be back with the incredible Fleabag team and I’m as surprised as anyone about where this series has taken us… thank God for Andrew Scott.”

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning at the BBC, said: “The series 2 scripts are knockout – sparkling with Phoebe’s unique voice that combines a whip smart complexity of character with pin sharp funny lines scattered everywhere. The themes of this series are very distinct from the first series which delivers on the challenge Phoebe set herself. It’s a superb team and cast from top to bottom and with Fleabag you can never escape a reference to the bottom.”

Albert Cheng, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios, said: “Since Season One of Fleabag debuted on Prime Video, the audience has rallied around this biting, boundary-pushing comedy series featuring a sharp female protagonist that is quite unlike anything currently airing. We are excited that Season Two production has begun and proud to be in business with the immensely talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge and we look forward to bringing this critically acclaimed socially relevant series back to our Prime customers.”