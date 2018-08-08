“I’m tech avail,” beamed Amy Poehler today if there’s a Parks and Recreation reteam in the works.

In regards to a realistic timeline for a reunion, Poehler said “God, I have no idea. Everybody has my number…we all have a text chain and talk to each other almost everyday. So I think everybody would be excited to do some version of it — hopefully on ice.” Indeed pulling that cast back together would take a miracle: Chris Pratt has graduated to marquee cinema work in Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy while Aubrey Plaza produces and stars in her own indie brand of comedies like Ingrid Goes West and The Little Hours. Poehler continues to work with deadpan Nic Offerman on NBC’s recent reality crafting show Making It.

“The internet was a huge part of why Parks stayed on the air,” said Poehler, “Now it’s streaming and the fact that people are watching it for the first time is amazing”

However, last February, Poehler learned that Parks and Rec had a different kind of following, specifically the NRA who tweeted a GIF of her Leslie Knope town official saying “Thank you”. See below:

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Parks co-creator Michael Schur responded to the NRA at the time: “Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.”

He also tweeted a message from Poehler, who does not have a Twitter account: “Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f**k off?'”

Asked today at TCA about the NRA using her likeness, Poehler said “That’s the thing about the internet, you don’t have control over who appropriates what, and why and how, but I think most times the character of Leslie is used for the power of good and that’s all we want her to be.”

In regards to her fellow comedians practicing their craft at a perilous time when the commander-in-chief President Donald Trump has a thin skin, blasting those who lampoon him, Poehler said, “SNL is doing an amazing job, and they have a hard job. When I was on that live sketch show years ago, it had its own cast of characters, so it’s hard and interesting.”

Poehler was at NBC TCA day for the recent comedy series she is executive producing I Feel Bad which premieres on October 4.