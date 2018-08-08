John Bailey was re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday night by the organization’s board of governors.

Bailey, elected tonight to his second term, was the first cinematographer to hold the position of Academy president when he was elected last year, replacing the termed-out Cheryl Boone Isaacs. His credits include Ordinary People, American Gigolo, The Big Chil, Groundhog Day, As Good as It Gets and A Walk in the Woods.

Also elected to officer positions by the board tonight:

Lois Burwell, First Vice President (chair, Awards and Events Committee)

Sid Ganis, Vice President (chair, Museum Committee)

Larry Karaszewski, Vice President (chair, Preservation and History Committee)

Nancy Utley, Vice President (chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

Jim Gianopulos, Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

David Rubin, Secretary (chair, Membership and Administration Committee)

Burwell, Gianopulos, Rubin and Utley were re-elected to their posts. Ganis, who returned to the board this year, served as Academy president from 2005-2009. This will be the first officer stint for Karaszewski.

Academy board members may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms, while officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office. Bailey is also beginning his 15th term as a governor representing the Cinematographers Branch; elections for those spots were held in June.