America’s Got Talent’s live quarterfinals broadcast (2.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, 10.86 million viewers) towered over its competition Tuesday night, doubling closest competitor Bachelor in Paradise (1.0, 3.97M) while matching its slot’s combined Big 4 competition.

The NBC reality competition series’ two-hour process of paring 12 acts to seven took every half hour from 8-10 PM in both the demographic and total viewers. Talent also felled Fox’s Beat Shazam (0.6, 2.03M) and Love Connection (0.4, 1.53M), CBS’ repeats of NCIS (0.5, 5.37M) and Bull (0.5, 4.24M), and CW’s reruns of Flash (0.1, 680K) and Outpost (0.1, 430K).

NBC’s 10 PM Making It (1.0, 4.18M) fumbled more than half its Talent lead-in but controlled the hour, besting ABC’s Castaways (0.6, 2.76M) as well as CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans repeat (0.5, 4.78M).

NBC (1.7, 8.636M) swept the night, followed not closely by ABC (0.9, 3.564M) in the demo and CBS (0.5, 4.796M) in total viewers. Fox (0.5, 1.781M) tied CBS in the key age bracket, and CW (0.1, 553K) followed.