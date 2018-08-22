America’s Got Talent towered over the night, controlling 8-10 PM by beating ABC’ Bachelor in Paradise (1.1, 3.97M) by 82% in the demo and 7 million total viewers.

NBC took every half hour of primetime in the demo and all but one in total viewers when CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans repeat pulled ahead of NBC’s recently-renewed Making It (1.0, 4.06M) at 10:30 PM.



Airing in the eye of the AGT/BIP storm, CBS’s 8 PM NCIS repeat (0.6, 5.25M) finished as the night’s second most watched broadcast program.

ABC’s BIP tied AGT for No. 1 among women 18-34, and grew over previous Tuesday in total viewers and the adults 18-49 demo to clock its largest audience on the night this season.

Fox’s recently renewed Beat Shazam (0.6, 2.15M) matched previous week’s demo, as did Love Connection repeat (0.4, 1.34M).

Returning to the lineup after a week’s break, The Outpost’s 0.1 demo rating came in on par with previous three broadcasts on CW, off The Flash rerun (0.2, 630K) at 8.

NBC (1.7, 8.692M) topped Tuesday in both metrics, followed, not closely, by ABC (0.9, 3..469M) in the demo and CBS (0.5, 4.675M) in total viewer. Fox (0.5, 1.743M) and CW (0.2, 595K) followed.