In their 8-9 PM faceoff, the first Wednesday edition of NBC’s America’s Got Talent (1.5 demo rating, 9.63 million viewers) took total viewers, while CBS’s Big Brother (1.6, 5.82M) won the head-to-head demo battle.

BB’s stats in both metrics mark season highs for any of that reality series’ three editions so far this summer.

NBC nonetheless handily won the night in the demo and overall crowd, as CBS got pulled down by low-rated drama encores at 9 PM and 10 with SEAL Team (0.4, 2.82M) and Criminal Minds (0.4, 2.91M). Meanwhile, Fox originals Masterchef (0.9, 3.34M) and the season finale of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back (1.0, 3.19M) could not keep up with NBC, though 24 Hours To Hell inched up from its most recent original.

NBC (1.2, 6.68M) took Wednesday in both metrics, followed by Fox (0.9, 3.26M) in the demo and CBS (0.8, 3.847M) in total viewers.

ABC (0.5, 2.16M) finished fourth with repeats: The Goldbergs (0.6, 2.90M), American Housewife (0.5, 2.20M), Modern Family (0.6, 2..30M), another American Housewife (0.4, 1.92M), and Shark Tank (0.5, 1.81M).

CW (0.2, 774K) followed with Burden of Truth (0..2, 860K) and Supergirl (0.2, 68K).