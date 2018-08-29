The holiday weekend might be starting early for TV watchers. On Tuesday, NBC’s summer powerhouse America’s Got Talent (1.8 rating in adults 18-49, 10.64 million total viewers) dipped three-tenths from a week ago in the demo for its two-hour episode. Still, the talent competition series, wrapping up its live quarterfinals this week, overpowered all other primetime shows in both metrics, giving the network an easy overall victory on the night.

Also from 8-10 PM, ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise (1.1, 4.15M) was even in the demo compared with Monday’s edition and marked the night’s second highest-rated show in 18-49. Still, it was topped in viewers in its two hours by repeats of CBS’ dramas NCIS (0.5, 5.77M) at 8 PM and Bull (0.5, 4.66M) at 9.

AGT‘s week-to-week decline carried over to the 10 PM hour where NBC’s summer breakout Making It (0.8, 3.95M) — already renewed for a second season — fell to a season low in the demo but saw its best viewership total in a month. It topped an original episode of ABC’s Castaways (0.5, 2.38M) but lagged behind a rerun of CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans (0.5, 4.53M).

The CW aired an original of The Outpost (0.2, 660,000) at 9. Fox aired repeats.

Overall results in the early Nielsen numbers: NBC (1.5, 8.41M), ABC (0.9, 3.56M), CBS (0.5, 4.99M), Fox (0.5, 1.52M) and CW (0.2, 690K).