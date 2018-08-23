CBS’ Big Brother (1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, 5.66 million viewers) wound up Wednesday’s top show in the demo, despite slipping a tenth from the previous week in its 8 PM hour. But NBC’s America’ Got Talent (1.2, 9.53M) crushed Big Brother in total viewers, in the process matching NBC’s top Wednesday demo rating at 8 PM since last November, excluding Olympics.

NBC’s World of Dance (1.2, 5.10M) followed at 9 PM; the Cut 1 culling catapulted the reality competition series to its top Wednesday numbers of this summer, winning its 9-11 PM slot in every key measure.

Part 1 of ABC’s The Story of the Royals (0.6, 4.00M) produced a slight demo upgrade relative to ABC’s recent performances in the two hours with comedy repeats and Shark Tank. The Story of the Royals did well enough to beat CBS’ repeats in the block, but was not competitive with original competition on NBC and Fox.

Fox’s two hours of MasterChef (1.0, 328M) equaled the net’s previous three original Wednesdays, demo-wise, when the lineup included MasterChef at 8 and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back at 9.

CW’s Burden of Truth (0.2, 860K) came in even in the demo week to week, while clocking its biggest audience since its July 25 debut averaged 925,000 – though a Chicago preemption for baseball may be inflating that total-viewer figure.

NBC (1.3, 6.574M) dominated Wednesday in both metrics, by a margin of 30% in the demo and 2.8 million total viewers. CBS (0.8, 3.822M) came in second, followed by ABC (0.6, 3.464M), Fox (1.0, 3.280M) and the CW (0.1, 745K).