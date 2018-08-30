NBC’s America’s Got Talent (1.5 rating in adults 18-49 demo, 9.76 million total viewers) and CBS’ Big Brother (1.5, 5.71M) duked it out atop the Wednesday primetime ratings. The summer staples tied for the night’s top demo spot, though AGT scored a decisive win in total viewers and helped give NBC first place overall in the key metrics.

Big Brother did dip a tenth from last week, when it edged AGT in the demo. AGT‘s demo number was even with last Wednesday’s in early stats.

NBC was further propelled with a new World of Dance (1.1, 5.09M) at 9 PM, which dipped a tenth from a week ago’s Wednesday-best number. Fox’s two-hour MasterChef (1.0, 3.36M) was the only other original on the night, even with a week ago.

Wednesday’s overall rankings in preliminary Nielsen numbers: NBC (1.2, 6.64M), Fox (1.0, 3.36M), CBS (0.8, 3.81M), ABC (0.6, 2.37M) and The CW (0.1, 550,000).