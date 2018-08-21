In its first season, Netflix’s mockumentary American Vandal dug into who was behind the spray-painted phalluses adorning the cars of faculty members at a private school. Now it’s going back to school for Season 2, and the subject matter stinks. Watch the trailer above, but don’t blame us if you lose your appetite.

The streaming service also said that Season 2 launches Friday, September 14.

Your logline: Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning true-crime satire follows co-creators/documentarians Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund as they bring their investigative skills to an elite Catholic school where someone has been taking poop-related pranks to new heights. From co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault and showrunner Dan Lagana, American Vandal‘s second season will have viewers speculating: Who is the Turd Burglar?

The show’s sophomore season stars Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Travis Tope, Taylor Dearden, Melvin Gregg and DeRon Horton. The series is produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny or Die and 3Arts. Executive producers include Tony Yacenda, Daniel Perrault, showrunner Dan Lagana, Joe Farrell, Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg.