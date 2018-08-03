EXCLUSIVE: American Horror Story is heading into its eighth installment as part of a two-season pickup for Seasons 8 and 9. But it turns out Ryan Murphy’s hit horror anthology drama series has been picked up for an extra cycle, its 10th.

“He asked for a 10th season of American Horror Story which we were happy to give to him,” FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said in an interview with Deadline.

While Murphy has moved to Netflix for a big overall deal, he “remains pretty committed” to his shows at FX, Landgraf said.

Would Season 10 be the last chapter for AHS?

” I don’t know,” Landgraf told Deadline. “A lot of that comes down to Ryan and whether he still feels inspired about it. I think the eighth cycle, which is currently in production, is awesome and crazy, and I think the fans will really like it. Part of what’s cool about American Horror Story is its anthology nature. So it comes down to whether Ryan and his collaborators, like (showrunner) Tim Minear, could come up with stories that they are excited about.”

Created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the American Horror Story franchise, produced by 20th Century Fox TV, has won 15 Emmy Awards and dominates FX’s top telecasts of all time; in adults 18-34, 12 of the Top 15 most-watched FX telecasts ever are AHS telecasts. In adults 18-49, each of the last five installments of American Horror Story has ranked among cable’s Top 5 scripted series in the year in which it aired.

The upcoming eighth season of American Horror Story, Apocalypse, premieres September 12.