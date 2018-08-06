With a two-word description (or is that a warning?) on its YouTube page, FX Networks posted a teaser trailer for the upcoming American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and it’s filled with plenty of creepy images and clues.

We already know that the eighth AHS season will be a mash-up of the “Murder House” and “Coven” years and will see the return of Jessica Lange. But the teaser hints at some even darker stuff, like nuclear devastation and maybe, just maybe, the anti-christ.

Here’s how it goes: The trailer, titled “Hourglass,” starts with a fetus in the top half of the title object, with an umbilical cords connected to a dark, beating heart in the glass’ bottom half. Then there’s a big nuclear explosion and mushroom cloud (shades of last year’s Twin Peaks?), followed by the image of two human (or human-like) creatures sleeping (?) in a big crater. One is wearing a gas mask.

Then we see a skull, a purple squash filled with scorpions, pentagram, a flock of birds, the hourglass again (this time containing another nuke explosion) and a black hand that turns the glass upside down. Instead of sand falling through the hourglass, we see itty bitty skulls.

At last week’s TCA panel, Apocalypse EP Alexis Martin Woodall said the season’s title should be taken at face value. “The story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins” she said.

Confirmed to return to the Ryan Murphy-exec produced AHS fold this year are, in addition to Lange, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd. Joan Collins joins the cast as the grandmother of Peters’ character.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 10 pm ET/PT on FX.