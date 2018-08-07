American Horror Story veterans Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks have joined the cast of the latest Ryan Murphy edition, AHS: Apocalypse, which is set to premiere September 12 on FX.

The actors join fellow returning staple Jessica Lange in the new installment of the anthology series, with the eighth-season incarnation tipped as a mashup of the AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven.

Murphy, as per usual, tweeted out the news.

Guess who's coming back for AHS APOCALYPSE? Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and….Stevie Nicks. So thrilled the family is together again! #AHSApocalypse — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 7, 2018

Also confirmed for the new season: Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd. Joan Collins joins the cast as the grandmother of Peters’ character.

During the show’s TCA panel this month, Apocalypse executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall said the season’s title should be taken at face value. “The story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins,” she said.

A trailer for AHS: Apocalypse dropped yesterday.