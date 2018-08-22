Who is Sarah Paulson playing here on American Horror Story: Apocalypse?

The recent video was dropped on Twitter today of Paulson today on the series’ social handle. Some on the internet have suggested an evil Bingo hostess.

“Now is your chance to be one of the few remaining, this is your chance to survive, we’ll find you soon,” says Paulson clad in black and half leather gloves.

The latest season of the Emmy-winning FX show is a cross between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven. There’s an indication since the series takes place during the apocalypse that there’s a lottery which determines who lives and dies, and Paulson’s character is in control.

The character is the latest in three (maybe four) that she’ll be playing this season. It’s already out there that Paulson is reprising her roles of Miss Robichaux Academy headmistress and Coven Supreme Cordelia Goode from AHS: Coven, as well as medium Billie Dean Howard from AHS:Murder House. Then there’s a character by the name of Venable. Perhaps this is her.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.

Check out the video below.