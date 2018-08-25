First it was the witches from Coven, now Ryan Murphy has brought us back to Murder House for FX’s upcoming American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Murphy took to Instagram to give us a peek at the reunion of Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott, the stars of the OG AHS.

It was officially announced earlier this week that Britton and McDermott would be reprising their roles as Ben and Vivien Harmon in the upcoming AHS crossover. Murphy posted the pic of the two in their old AHS stomping grounds saying, “Connie and Dylan. The Harmon’s in their forever AHS home…Murder House.”

In Murder House, Ben and Vivien move into a haunted house with their daughter Violet played by Taissa Farmiga, who already was confirmed to return for Apocalypse. McDermott also appeared in Season 2, Asylum, playing a different character. Britton appeared only in Season 1.

Apocalypse is set to be a mashup of Murder House and Coven. The eighth installment of AHS will also welcome back more from Murphy’s acting collective including Coven cast members Stevie Nicks, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy and Gabourey Sidibe, along with Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd. Dynasty queen Joan Collins also will join the cast as the grandmother of Peters’ character.