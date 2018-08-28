Madison Montgomery is back from the dead and looking none worse for the wear. Both Emma Roberts and Ryan Murphy shared an Instagram first-look photo of Roberts in character as Madison Montgomery in the upcoming American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Murphy’s caption reads “Madison amongst the backyard bones at Murder House.” Roberts writes, “I bring you Madison Montgomery on #ahs8 🖤 Does the bitch survive the #apocalypse ?” Thoughts on that, anyone?

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, a crossover of Murder House and Coven, will feature the returning Roberts along with Murder House alums Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott, Deadline has learned, as well as Taissa Farmiga, Stevie Nicks, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Gabourey Sidibe, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd. Dynasty queen Joan Collins also will join the cast as the grandmother of Peters’ character.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.