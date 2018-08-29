Dylan McDermott has shared an on-set photo of himself with fellow AHS: Apocalypse cast member Evan Peters.

McDermott’s caption on the photo posted on Instagram reads “Just like old times.”

AHS alums McDermott and Peters are both returning for Apocalypse, a crossover of Murder House and Coven. In Apocalypse, Peters is reprising his Murder House character of high school shooter and ghost Tate; and McDermott is returning as Dr. Ben Harmon. With Murder House alum Connie Britton also set to return for Apocalypse, it could be an uncomfortable reunion. While dressed up like Rubber Man, Tate raped Vivien (Britton) who then gave birth to a child, Michael (Cody Fern), believed to be the Antichrist.

In addition to McDermott, Peters and Britton, American Horror Story: Apocalypse will feature alums Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Stevie Nicks, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd. Dynasty queen Joan Collins also will join the cast as the grandmother of Peters’ character.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, September 12 on FX.