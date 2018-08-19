The witches are back and they brought legendary Stevie Nicks with them. Ryan Murphy took to Twitter to post a pic of a reunion of the Coven cast on the set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

“The Coven Returns,” Murphy tweeted on Sunday. “What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS.”

The picture included the Fleetwood Mac singer front and center alongside her fellow witchy cast members Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, and Taissa Farmiga.

The eighth season of AHS seems like it’s going to be an Infinity War-esque crossover event for the popular FX anthology with a mashup of the first season, Murder House and the aforementioned third season titled Coven.

Also returning for the new season are many familiar faces from the Murphy acting troupe including Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd. The iconic and glamorous Dynasty queen Joan Collins will also join the cast as the grandmother of Peters’ character.

During the show’s TCA panel this month, Apocalypse executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall said the season’s title should be taken at face value. “The story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins,” she said.