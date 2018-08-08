EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to American Dresser, a motorcycle road movie written and directed by Carmine Cangialosi and starring Tom Berenger, Keith David, Bruce Dern, Gina Gershon, Penelope Ann Miller, Katherine Narducci, Jeff Fahey and Cangialosi. The company will release the pic September 21 in theaters and on VOD.

The plot centers on John Moore (Berenger), a hard-edged Vietnam veteran recently widowed and estranged from his adult daughters. After discovering a decades-old secret his wife kept for years, John finds himself at a crossroads and decides to confront the mistakes of his past by fulfilling a lifelong dream: He fixes up his American Dresser motorcycle and sets out on a cross-country trip with his best friend, Charlie (David). They hit the highway, meeting a series of offbeat characters, and learn that life is about moving forward one mile at a time.

Check out the trailer above.

Cangialosi produced with Ryan R. Johnson and Martin Sprock. Paul Barbara, Michael P. Haggerty and Rob Moran are executive producers, and Billy Joel is a consulting producer on the pic that features an original title song by ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Tim Montana.

The deal was negotiated by Cinedigm’s VP Acquisitions Melody Fowler and VME Worldwide president Andre Relis on behalf of the filmmakers.

“In quintessential American fashion, Berenger’s character takes to the open road, and by doing so,

embarks upon the ride of his life to find himself and heal old wounds,” said Cinedigm’s EVP Acquisitions Yolanda Macias. “As a director to watch, Carmine skillfully blends the wild excitement, humor and energy of an open road motorcycle adventure in American Dresser with a deeply heartfelt story of a man finally coming to terms with his past.”