EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime’s beauty competition American Beauty Star has tapped the expertise of legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley, Hearst Magazines Chief Beauty Director Leah Wyar, and fashion and beauty photographer Yu Tsai as the new judges for season 2.

The new season of the reality competition began production on its second season today in Atlanta. Brinkley, Wyar, and Tsai will join supermodel host Ashley Graham and celebrity makeup artist mentor Sir John. Each week, the new trio of judges will use their experience in the industry and perspective to determine who stays in and who packs up their brushes and goes home.

This season will include an exclusive partnership with Hearst Magazines, spearheaded by Holly Whidden, head of Hearst Magazines entertainment division. The partnership will include social and digital content across Hearst titles, unique challenges inspired by the high end magazines, which includes Cosmopolitan. The winner of season 2 will also have the opportunity to be featured in a top Hearst publication.

The second season of American Beauty Star is set to debut in 2019 and conclude with a live season finale event. The Lifetime program is created by and produced by Herrick Entertainment. Norton Herrick, Ross Elliot, Sue Kinkead, Ashley Graham and season one host, Adriana Lima, serve as executive producers. Gena McCarthy, Christian Murphy, James Bolosh and Jim Hoffman executive produce for Lifetime. Holly Whidden serves as an executive producer for Hearst.