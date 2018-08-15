Amazon Studios is under way in the UK on ballooning survival pic The Aeronauts, starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne.

The online giant has released a striking first look of the two actors (who starred opposite each other in The Theory Of Everything) 2,000 feet in the air.

Tom Courtenay (45 Years), Anne Reid (The Last Tango In Halifax), Rebecca Front (The Thick of It), Vincent Perez (Riviera), Tim McInnery (Game of Thrones), Phoebe Fox (The Hollow Crown) and Himesh Patel (forthcoming Danny Boyle, Richard Curtis project) have joined the cast.

Pic is directed by BAFTA nominee Tom Harper (War & Peace) and is written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child).

Set in 1862, the film follow wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and ambitious scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) as they mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history. The chances of survival are slim.

The film is produced by Harper, with Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman for Mandeville Films (Beauty And The Beast); and executive produced by Richard Hewitt. FilmNation is handling sales.

“A top priority for us on The Aeronauts is authenticity. With that in mind, we intend to do as much balloon filming in the sky as the weather will allow. This image was taken after we launched Felicity and Eddie 2,000 feet in the air, performing their scripted scene, while a helicopter captured it all. We’re fortunate that Felicity and Eddie have the nerve to do these stunts themselves as it authenticates our entire approach,” said Lieberman.

Director of Photography is George Steel (Peaky Blinders), with costumes by Alexandra Bryne (Elizabeth: The Golden Age) and hair and make-up by Jenny Shircore (Beauty And The Beast). Production designers are David Hindle (The Theory of Everything) and Christian Huband (Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them). Louis Morin (Arrival) is the VFX Supervisor.